Have you been holding out on the recent launches of premium booze? If so, is there a particular label or series you are waiting for? Those who are patiently waiting until the holiday season is just around the corner might be in luck. Hardin’s Creek introduces the Kentucky Series Trio — a perfect package to sample multiple expressions.

We believe this bundle is ideal for American whiskey enthusiasts to figure out which tasting notes appeal to their senses. As a premium subsidiary of the James B. Beam Distilling Company, drinkers can expect nothing short of top-shelf quality.

Moreover, folks who are always on the lookout for spirits with a respectable age statement will be delighted. “One liquid, aged 17 years at our three Kentucky campuses to make three different expressions. Taste the effect of different terroirs on a single mashbill, writes Hardin’s Creek.

The Kentucky Series Trio features the Clermont, Boston, and Frankfort. Once the preliminary process — overseen by professionals — is complete, nature and climate take care of the rest. The Clermont is “rich amber with darker tones” in hue, with aromas of matured toasted oak, sweet vanilla, and burnt sugar.

The palate speaks of seasoned leather, brown spices, and caramelized oak. Next on the list is Frankfort, which is in a shade of “deep burnished amber.” It evokes notes of campfire, cigar box, and delicate oak on the nose. As for its taste, Hardin’s Creek lists gentle floral tobacco, rich sweet caramel, and raisin.

Last on the roster is the Boston — a dram darker in tone than its contemporaries. A quick sniff will remind you of coconut, toasted marshmallows, and dark chocolate. Finally, a sip reveals flavors of hazelnut, vanilla, oak, and caramel. Check out the Kentucky Series Trio now.

Images courtesy Hardin’s Creek