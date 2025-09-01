With all the talk about age statements and their purported irrelevance to the quality of whiskey, several leading Scottish distilleries even ditched the detail. Although many believe it’s for the better, the numbers still apparently matter to connoisseurs of fine spirits. If you feel the same way, we believe this 18-year-old single malt by Loch Lomond will meet even the loftiest expectations.

Everyone with a keen interest in whiskey knows that the longer it matures, the mellower it becomes. Therefore, expressions that carry higher digits tend to be a wonderful starting point for first-time drinkers. Despite the surprising popularity of American labels these days, the market for Scotch remains as formidable as ever.

“Aged for 18 years in our finest oak barrels, this award-winning malt is full-bodied and rounded with a deep fruity character,” reads the official description. “With wonderful sweetness and warmth intertwined with a hint of smoke, Loch Lomond 18 Year Old is a rich and elegant single malt Scotch.”

According to the website, this dram undergoes maturation in three types of American oak barrels. To ensure each sip delivers exactly what Loch Lomond wants it to, the Scotch does not undergo chill filtration. Furthermore, they’re bottling the spirit at 46% ABV. In charge of the recipe is Master Blender Michael Henry. His signature is an assurance of quality.

Tasting notes of the Loch Lomond 18 Year Old indicate aromas of honeysuckle, mature oak, grapefruit, and green apple. The palate, on the other hand, has hints of gooseberry, green fruits, apple, cigar box, and toasted oak. Finally, we have a “long finish with dried tea and tobacco leaf in balance with soft medicinal peatiness and wood smoke.”

Images courtesy of Loch Lomond