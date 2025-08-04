Even if it’s your favorite whiskey, too much of the same thing all the time will eventually dull the senses. Each glass you drink no longer seems special. Moreover, the act starts to feel like a chore. A simple yet effective solution to get out of a rut is to sample what others have to offer. Perhaps something like the 2025 Headliner.

When we only stick to mainstream labels, the opportunity to discover spectacular sippers exponentially goes down the drain. Do keep in mind that we are not here to judge, but to at least point out potentially delightful drams. For example, this blended American whiskey is from a relatively new player among Kentucky’s highly revered establishments.

As intimidating as it is from the perspective of the distillery, New Riff is already in its 11th year of operations. According to the product page, the 2025 Headliner presents a curated concoction of flagship whiskeys of varying age statements. Each one contributes a distinct character to deliver a sophisticated profile with every pour.

The mashbill includes an 11-year-old corn whiskey (28%), 11-year-old bourbon whiskey (27%), 10-year-old Balboa rye whiskey (15%), 10-year-old rye whiskey (15%), and an 8-year-old Aroostok malted rye whiskey (15%). We have aromas of rich leather, candied dark fruit, baking spices, cocoa, and maple syrup.

At the same time, a sip unleashes notes of fruity spice, vanilla, oak, and corn. It then ends with “a lengthy finish brimming with mint-chocolate, spicy cinnamon candies, and jammy fruits,” writes New Riff. According to the press release, a portion of the proceeds from every 2025 Headliner sold will be donated to Brighton Center for a good cause.

Images courtesy of New Riff