With so many special releases this season, choosing a dram for the holidays is becoming difficult for the average drinker. We’ll do our best to filter out some of the more outstanding drops that are worth your while. If your preference is American whiskey, Heaven Hill presents the latest Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond Decanter Series.

For our readers who are in the market for an exquisite Irish whiskey, be sure to check out the Midleton Very Rare 200th Anniversary Edition. Going back to the spirit in question, this is the fall edition of the distillery’s popular Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey.

“The packaging and series honor both the history of the Old Fitzgerald brand and the historic Bottled-in-Bond designation, reads the product description. “Today, in addition to our Old Fitzgerald Decanter Series, the legacy of Old Fitzgerald lives on in our other wheated Bourbons expressions: Larceny Small Batch and Larceny Barrel Proof.”

As its name suggests, instead of a regular glass bottle, the liquid ships in an intricate crystal decanter based on the 1950 design. There is no need to transfer the content to another vessel, as the one it comes with is stylish enough to display it outright. The Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond Decanter Series.

As the Fall 2025 Edition of the highly regarded series, it drops just in time with winter just around the corner. It would make a fine gift to fellow whiskey enthusiasts, or as something on hand you can occasionally share with family and friends.

The Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond Decanter Series features aromas of subtle oak, baking spices, and leather. Meanwhile, the palate includes butterscotch, plums, figs, honey, and preaches. Heaven Hill is bottling it at 100 proof with an 11-year-old age statement.

Images courtesy of Heaven Hill