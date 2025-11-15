As the year winds down, consumers should eagerly anticipate all the awesome seasonal releases. Apart from the ridiculous shopping deals in the coming weeks, there are also a few limited edition drops from the world’s leading names in whisky. Just when you thought The Macallan had nothing more for us this 2025, then comes A Night on Earth – The First Light.

Whenever a distillery is using fancy monikers for their spirits, it’s usually for something spectacular. Although The Macallan’s ever-growing catalog is brimming with exquisite drams, a select few are considerably exceptional. Thus, fresh launches like the A Night on Earth – The First Light will quickly sell out if it’s not on your radar.

From what we can tell, the theme behind this highland single malt scotch whisky is to welcome the new year. 2026 may be more than a month off, but this is a tribute to the first rays of sunshine that herald a fresh start. “Celebrating the first sunrise of the new year seen over New Zealand, one of the most easterly countries of the world,” reads the official description.

Curating a new expression is not as easy as it seems. However, what we do know is that this precious liquid is aged in select containers. Curating its tasting notes are European and American oak sherry casks. Then there’s the additional time spent inside bourbon barrels. The whisky exhibits a hue of deep golden sand.

Aromas of rich vanilla extract, berry compote, toasted sweet oak, icing sugar, and caramelized marshmallows define the nose. The Macallan A Night on Earth – The First Light then offers a palate of manuka honey, mellow baking spices, vanilla ice cream, coconut, stone fruits, pavlova, and caramel.

Images courtesy of The Macallan