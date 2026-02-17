For the average drinker, whiskey is meant to be a smooth sipper to enjoy at the end of the day. To really experience the nuances of the dram, experts recommend it neat or on the rocks. However, others prefer to have theirs in various types of cocktails. Meanwhile, those looking for a spirit that packs a strong punch, we have this special 18-year-old cask strength expression.

Bottled at 143.1 proof, which is roughly at an eye-watering 71.55% abv, those new to whiskey should proceed with caution. Considerably strong by regular standards, longtime enthusiasts suggest you take it in small sips, diluted with a splash of water, or wait for it to mellow on the rocks. Overall, only a few will dare to drink this in its purest form.

Barrel Craft Spirits shares that the 18-year-old blended whiskey was aged in orange Curaçao barrels. The liquid has been maturing inside these wooden containers since 2018 and developing its unique character. For more context, the product page says the distillation was in Indiana, but the curation and bottling were in Kentucky.

“Bottled at cask strength, it offers a bold, full-bodied experience with layered notes of bright,

juicy fruits, complemented by a lively balance of pepper and spice, all wrapped in an opulent mouthfeel,” reads the overview. Color-wise, the appearance is that of “worn pumpkin pine floorboards.”

Additional tasting notes point out fragrances of spun sugar, cinnamon, lemon oils, clove, orange teacake, roasted peanuts, corn chips, polished oak counter, green olives, and honeycomb. The 18-year-old whiskey packs flavors of “absinthe, birch beer, and clove cigarettes. The curacao fills in the gaps with a melting creamsicle note.”

Images courtesy of Barrel Craft Spirits