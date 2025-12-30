With 2025 wrapping up in a day or so, there’s still time to treat yourself to some spectacular spirits. Maybe some of you already have a few in the cabinet to celebrate with on New Year’s Eve. Meanwhile, there are likely some who are yet to decide on their poison for the festivities. Those open to suggestions might want to try the Highgrove Evergreen.

Such a fancy name does carry an impressive pedigree, as reports reveal. According to press materials, this single malt whisky is by Costswolds Distillery — a company established in 2014 by Dan Szor. The American finance professional hails from New York, but now oversees the operations of this English label.

This new dram is a follow-up to the first, which was launched in 2017. As far as production goes, the outfit uses a mashbill of 100% malted barley and copper pot stills. Specifically, the ingredients are of the Plumage Archer variety that grows in the Highgrove Estate. The Evergreen is then finished in both bourbon and STR red casks.

Although there is no age statement indicated, the whisky follows the standard three-year minimum maturation period. Hence, it “delivers a rich and elegant profile. Expect layers of orchard fruit, honeyed malt and warm spice, lifted by a gentle red berry sweetness from the red wine cask influence.”

Each bottle holds 700 ml of the spirit with a 46% ABV. The product page also notes that “every element of Evergreen tells a story of provenance and purpose, capturing the spirit of the English countryside from barley field to bottle. Presented in a stunning gift box, each bottle features A View from the Wildflower Meadow – an illustration painted by King Charles III in 1995.”

Images courtey Cotswolds Distillery