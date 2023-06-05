The LumiKey V3 EDC Flashlight is just the size of your thumb, but it has 900 lumens with a beam distance that can reach a max of 100 meters. It also has multiple lighting modes to cater to your lighting needs and is outdoor-ready so you can take it camping, fishing, and more.

This rechargeable dual-buttoned keychain flashlight offers 12 versatile modes including five main light settings: economic, low, super bright, high, and medium. It also has side lights including red, white, flashing red, UV, red-blue flash, and steady white. It’s a perfect mini torch for emergency lighting or as an everyday carry lamp or work lamp.

The LumiKey V3 EDC Flashlight runs on a built-in 500mAh lithium polymer battery that recharges via a Type-C cable. An integrated red and blue light indicator informs you when it’s charging or fully charged, respectively. Moreover, this EDC has a strong magnetic taillight so you can easily attach it to metal surfaces for hands-free operation like the hood of your car. It also has a pocket clip for portability or for the option to attach it to the brim of the cap during use.

Upping up the convenience factor is the double switch design which allows you to easily turn the flashlight on or off or cycle through the different lighting modes. The side light button lets you switch to different light sources.

The LumiKey V3 EDC Flashlight is even built to withstand the elements as it is IP65-rated waterproof and dustproof and can survive drops up to one meter. Plus, it also comes in a transparent shell that glows in the dark when exposed to sunlight or UV light.

