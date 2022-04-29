When it comes to outdoor adventures, it’s always best to be prepared. This means packing on survival gear such as the quintessential pocketknife. The James Brand has long been in the market producing fully-functional folders. The Redstone is no different.

Whether you’re going camping, fishing, or trekking, it’s always best to pack light. You can’t be bringing a backpack full of useless items but knives are a necessity. But you want them compact and lightweight too. This folder is made to go anywhere and designed to be small so you can basically just toss it in your bag or pocket and forget about it until you need it.

The James Brand The Redstone may be small but it gets the job done with ease. It can handle big tasks thanks to its unique design and sharp blade. It features an ambidextrous slide lock mechanism for secure lock up and easy one-handed use, and a partially serrated blade made from Sandvik 12C27 stainless steel to make it super durable, corrosion-resistant, and holds a razor edge.

Moreover, this pocketknife features the brand’s very first formed-wire pocket clip for easy carry and an island grip design with durable polypropylene scales inspired by climbing holds. It looks different because of its one-piece chassis designed to minimize parts and keep out dirt and grime.

The James Brand The Redstone pocketknife comes with a paracord lanyard and is amazingly sharp for its compact size. It is merely 50g in weight with a drop point blade that measures 2.5″ (overall length with handle 6.2″). Best of all, it comes in different colorways to cater to one’s color preference.

Images courtesy of The James Brand