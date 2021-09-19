The James Brand is no stranger when it comes to creating durable and beautiful sharp blades. Their new Rosewood + Damasteel Collection is no exception, with its use of Damascus steel that certainly catches the eye.

The Wayland, The Duval, the Chapter, and The Pike gets an elegant upgrade with the use of Rosewood scale Damasteel blade. The Wayland is the brand’s modern interpretation of the classic Barlow design. It features a non-locking slip joint, a 3.0-inch sheepsfoot blade made with Damasteel Rose DS93X, and a rosewood scale. It clocks in at 2.8 ounces at an overall compact folding knife size of 6.9 inches.

On the other hand, The James Brand the Chapter features a rosewood + titanium scale and ceramic bearings. It has a 2.75-inch drop point blade made with Damasteel and employs a frame lock with minimal moving parts for low maintenance. It is relatively compact and thin, with a handle at just 0.38 inches and an overall length of 6.5 inches. This knife is also lightweight at 2.65 ounces.

Meanwhile, The Pike also gets the Rosewood treatment for the scale and the Damasteel for the Wharncliffe blade, which opens via a slip joint. Unlike the Chapter which is ideal for right-handed users, this is ambidextrous. This is also smaller than the prior two, with a blade at just 2.3 inches and an overall length of 5.7 inches when fully opened and weighs 2.1 ounces.

Lastly, The James Brand The Duval is a front-flipper that features a frame lock and a 2.6-inch modified sheepsfoot blade. It has ceramic ball bearings and stainless steel hardware. It too has a rosewood scale and Damasteel blade and is the lightest among the knives in the collection at 2.0 ounces because of its titanium frame.

Images courtesy of The James Brand