Nothing beats a classic pocket knife that not only boasts elegance but also guaranteed sharpness and durability. After all, you want something reliable and not just for display when you find yourself in need of something to cut with. Take for instance The James Brand The Wayland, which is the brand’s modern interpretation of the Barlow design.

The Barlow was the epitome of the American people’s “folding knife” back in the day. It was the preferred blade regardless of class or creed and easy to spot because of its inherent features, which TJB’s version does not stray away from. These include a tear-drop-shaped handle, long metallic bolster, and a sheepsfoot blade. Theirs is a modern reimagining as they mixed classic and modern elements including the use of rosewood and stainless steel.

The James Brand The Wayland uses CPM-S35VN stainless steel for its blade for fine edge retention and sharpness. It has rosewood for its handle material and a CNC-machined nail nick for blade opening and closing. For added strength and for polish, it uses phosphor bronze for its washer.

This pocket knife employs a non-locking slip joint and is compact for everyday carry. Just like those proudly owned by founding American figures, (former U.S. Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln were a fan), this one comes in an admirable overall size of just 6.9 inches with the blade at just 3 inches.

The James Brand The Wayland is also light in the pocket and in the hands at just 2.8 ounces. Aside from rosewood and stainless steel, this is also available in black G10 and a combination of Micarta and stainless steel.

Images courtesy of The James Brand