The James Brand’s The Palmer Knife is the ultimate everyday utility knife that packs great functional features in one uber compact sleek design. It offers all the functionality of the classic utility knife but sans the need to switch blades.

This EDC features a patent-pending mechanism, the very first utility patent for TJB, that allows for easy and smooth operation and tool-free blade changes. This is the best option for those who want to own a utility knife but don’t necessarily want to carry a pocket knife.

The James Brand’s The Palmer Knife may be small but it does a mean job when the need arises from opening boxes to even cutting carpets. The great thing is it is low maintenance so no sharpening is needed. You can easily swap the worn-out blade for fresh ones you can buy or find nearly anywhere.

Speaking of its size, this utility knife fits perfectly in your coin pocket and comes with its own lanyard for easy deployment. It measures 4.1″ long when opened and 3.5″ when closed, has a width of just 0.4″ and a height of 1.5″. It is amazingly lightweight at just 2.5oz you might forget you even have it with you.

Moreover, The James Brand’s The Palmer Knife is TSA-friendly without the blade and comes in a selection of attractive colors combined with stainless steel including Coral, Canary, Cerulean, Space Grey, Black, and OD Green. It features a handle made with anodized 6064 aluminum and a blade made with standard high-carbon steel. The Palmer “bridges the gap between traditional ‘everyday carry’, lifestyle accessory and pure utilitarian object.”

Images courtesy of The James Brand