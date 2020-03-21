The James Brand The Benton Pen is comfortable and handy to have around on the go. It is small enough to fit in your pocket and doesn’t take enough space in your bag or purse.

This is a minimalistic ballpoint pen designed to last your for many uses. It uses Schmidt 900M ballpoint cartridge that is replaceable so you don’t have to worry about scrapping it once it runs out of ink. The cartridge gives a smooth, flowing writing experience and a twist-off motion allows you to replace it. The pen is sturdy enough to take on any beating thanks to its 304 stainless steel body. Even its pocket clip is made from stainless steel coated with PVD and monogrammed with the brand’s logo.

The James Brand The Benton Pen feels good in the hands because of its laser-etched pattern that gives you a good grip. It is also thin so it doesn’t hurt your fingers. The barrel is 3/8″ in diameter and measures 5 1/2″ in length. It is lightweight at merely less than an ounce at 0.8 oz.

This is a simple pen that gets the job done anytime and anywhere. The clicker has a machined hole where you can attach a lanyard. The piece itself comes with a matching monogrammed lanyard that is just long enough to access when you store the pen in your pocket. The lanyard lets you hang your pen to a carabiner so it’s tough to lose.

The James Brand The Benton Pen comes in one size and in the colors of black, tan + black, and space gray. It is covered by James Brand’s limited lifetime warranty.

Images courtesy of The James Brand