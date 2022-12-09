The James Brand’s Kline Knife is for the long haul. It has a blade made from CPM MagnaCut steel, which is known to be extremely resistant to chipping and breaking and ultra sharp too.

The Kline Knife represents TJB’s first use of USA-made super steel MagnaCut. This is a new stainless steel designed to be better than the M390 and CPM-3V. This is due to its tough and durable composition. It is easy to sharpen too and boasts high edge retention and has a blade hardness of 63 HRC.

The James Brand’s Kline Knife takes its name from the arrowhead found in the Delaware River Valley of Pennsylvania. Aside from a hard-wearing blade, it comes with a hollow blade grind with a drop point blade. Meanwhile, it has stainless steel and black oxide for the hardware, phosphor bronze for the washers, and micarta scales on the handle.

This folder is relatively larger given its use of the MagnaCut which is especially ideal for bigger blades. But it is still portable and lightweight at just 0.11 kg and has an overall length of 7.9″ (blade length is 3.4″). It is ambidextrous with thumb slides on two sides which left-handed people will find very useful.

Moreover, The James Brand’s Kline Knife operates with a TJB Slide-Lock mechanism and features a full-liner construction. You can carry it either deep carry or tip up and it even comes with a removable deep carry clip. It boasts a rugged silhouette and durable build for a larger hard-working pocket knife.

