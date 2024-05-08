It’s been a decade since The James Brand became a household name in the EDC business with the release of the original Chapter pocket knife. The folder placed the company on the map and in remembering its success, TJB has made some significant updates to its design and aptly named it, Chapter 2.

This latest iteration of the company’s original pocket knife now features a tip-up carry orientation and a fully-machined 6AL4V titanium deep-carry pocket clip. It also has a PVD black-coated stainless steel s35vn drop-point blade that’s resistant to rust and maintains a great edge so it stays sharp for long. The blade comes in a flat grind and is durable, easy to sharpen, and works on sealed ceramic bearings for a fast, smooth ,and consistent action.

Moreover, The James Brand maintained the iconic Chapter form to the Chapter 2 pocket knife. It boasts a minimalist aesthetic featuring sophisticated lines and a smooth ergonomic handle in a Cerakote ceramic finish for efficient use. A titanium frame lock design secures the blade in place during use to prevent unwanted nicks or accidents.

Designed in Portland, Oregon, this folder is meant to be carried anytime and anywhere, ready to spring into action when needed. It is lightweight at merely 2.9 ounces and is compact enough so it easily slips inside your pocket or bag. It measures 3.8” long when closed and 6.4” when opened.

The James Brand Chapter 2 also includes an integrated steel lock face insert for a lifetime of trouble-free use. This tribute to the knife that started it all has minimal parts to keep it looking sleek and elegant.

Images courtesy of The James Brand