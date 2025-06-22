TiSpin takes a fun and interactive approach in designing the widely-used screwdriver and utility blade with the Ti-Spin MultiKit. Instead of just housing these utility tools in a sleek aerospace-grade titanium shell, the team also included a spinning bit storage for a bit of fidget fun.

“Rotate. Repair. Relieve.” That’s the tagline behind the intuitive design of this multi-tool that spins, cuts, and fixes. Its spinning bit chamber doubles as a fidget toy and brings military-inspired aesthetic as it resembles the cylinder that holds the bullets in a revolver.

The Ti-Spin MultiKit lets you carry and swap magnetic precision bits in seconds. Simply rotate the CNC spinner tail that hides a six-bit chamber for your most-used bits. One flick and it spins effortlessly thanks to internal tracks that ensure smooth bit chamber rotation. The bit driver securely holds the bit in place during use for an efficient workflow.

Moreover, the modular tail houses other handy or survival tools including a precision tip that serves as a glass breaker. It also has a leverage notch for smooth bottle opening. Then the sleek shell also houses a slide-to-deploy sharp razor blade that can handle most of your cutting or slicing needs. It slices fruits cleanly with ease and its sharp tip can easily puncture canned drinks.

The Ti-Spin MultiKit is built tough yet lightweight for outdoor use. Its crafted from CNC-milled aerospace-grade titanium to make it corrosion-resistant and practically indestructible. Best of all, the blade is removable or replaceable, which makes this tool TSA-friendly. You can take it on your travels as you can just leave the blade at home. TiSpin also made every component of this tool replaceable, upgradable, or swappable to ensure years of use.

Images courtesy of TiSpin