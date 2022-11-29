The James Brand upgrades its flagship Barnes pocket knife with Damascus steel and micarta scales to make it not just sharp but even more easy to work with. This is their very first integral design with a titanium frame lock.

This folder is machined out of a solid billet of 6AL4V titanium. This means it has fewer parts and requires less maintenance. With this form, you can do more things with it than you would with a traditional knife construction. The titanium further extends to the clip while the blade runs on a stainless steel pivot and ceramic bearings for a smooth and safe action.

Moreover, The James Brand optioned the Barnes pocket knife with a Damasteel Hakkapella DS93X for the blade, aside from a Bohler M390 stainless steel. The Damasteel pairs with Micarta inserts that give the handle a grippy surface for a secure hold.

This folder features a dual-sided thumb stud but with a right-handed carry orientation. It is portable at a weight of 4.6 oz. and the blade is just the right size to perform small tasks of opening, slicing, cutting, and more. The blade measures 3.5″ long to add to the overall knife length of 7.8″.

The James Brand the Barnes pocket knife carries a drop point blade and has a paracord lanyard included for easy carry. Although, you can also clip it to your belt or bag via the reversible and removable deep-carry pocket clip. In the box, you get the Barnes folder along with TJB’s very first coin design as “it’s bad luck to give a knife as a gift without exchanging the coin.”

Images courtesy of The James Brand