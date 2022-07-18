The James Brand never fails when it comes to providing compact and fully-functional folders that not only boast great performance but also look elegant. Their Barnes Knife is one example.

This pocket knife can withstand rust and corrosion so it’s guaranteed to last for many uses. It comes with a blade made from Bohler M390 stainless steel, known for its great edge retention and mirror-like finish. What you get is an EDC that cuts sharp but also looks cool.

Moreover, The James Brand Barnes Knife features a drop point blade perfect for cutting and slicing. You can easily control the movement and perform straight cuts comfortably. Then it is CNC-machined from one solid billet of titanium for higher quality and less maintenance. This further enhances the durability of the knife, you can basically pass it down as an heirloom. Then ceramic bearings complete the construction.

This folder comes with a 6AL-4V Titanium pocket clip for portability. It also has a paracord lanyard for quick attachment. You can tether it to your bag or waist belt to keep it within easy reach or if you’re brave, hang it around your neck. But with its size, you wouldn’t have anything to worry about it being travel friendly. Its blade only measures 3.5 inches long and the knife opens at an overall length of 7.8 inches.

The downside is The James Brand Barnes Knife is not ambidextrous. It is designed primarily for right-handed carry operation. A textured handle also ensures a secure grip during operation.

Images courtesy of The James Brand