Furniture design these days offer both visual appeal and creative interaction. It’s not all about utility anymore as users want versatility and modularity in their furniture pieces. This is true for this unique desk from designer Michael Jantzen, called The Interactive Transformation Table.

It’s a very straightforward and self-explanatory name clearly befitting this piece. It appears as a big wooden box with defined exterior cut outs in its “relaxed” state. It just sits there all in its unassuming geometric form measuring three feet by eighteen inches.

As its name implies, this desk requires some tactile involvement to serve its full purpose. A push or a nudge and those curves on the outside open to reveal a bright yellow interior that adds a pop of contrasting hue to its subdued exterior. The Interactive Transformation Table transforms from a box to a full-fledged desk complete with built-in shelving seamlessly integrated inside.

There are three sections each with hinges and smooth-rolling casters for easy mobility. One section is longer than the others with wider shelves and a wider edge that could double as a work area. Meanwhile, beside it is shorter section ideally for storage only and the other positioned at front has like a bookshelf of sorts and a space for a thin person to comfortably work on its surface.

Moreover, The Interactive Transformation Table offers endless configuration possibilities and the caster wheels make the transitions effortless. Then at the end of the day or for storage, it “packs away” like a box with its sections carefully folded back into is former closed positions.

Images courtesy of Archinect