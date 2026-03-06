Designed by EDAA, the Rocking Triangles Chair makes a strong statement on the circular economy. Wood offcuts, especially those in irregular forms, are often discarded, or used as fuel. But this design give them new life, turning them into a sculptural piece that serve both art and function.

This chair repurposed the waste generated during the creation of the Anthracite piece. Its name comes from its material composition, the remnants of pine beams, sectioned and formed into triangular pieces or wedges.

There are 56 triangular wedges set in a row and in three arrangements (increasing, decreasing, parallel). This arrangement gives the Rocking Triangles Chair its smooth movement, one that flows towards a circular form and evokes what EDAA calls “landscapes of gentle curves.”

Notably, the wood has a charred appearance to give the chair a raw, textured aesthetic, one that contrasts its supporting industrial beams. Four threaded steel roods provide structural integrity and two steel plates serve as the legs.

The steel sheets appear scale-like in their arrangement. They act as carriage springs that provide a base for the chair to rock back and forth smoothly. But in its stationary position, EDAA’s Rocking Triangles Chair appears more of a sculptural display. It looks remarkably solid and unmovable.

Ultimately, its movement relies on tactile interaction. It sways only with human engagement. But as for comfort, it’s unknown whether it provides ample back and seat support due to the lack of any cushioned parts. EDAA’s Rocking Triangles Chair was presented during Art Week 2025 CDMX at “Factory of nothing” by Galería Errante.

Images courtesy of EDAA