About the same time last year, Aurzen debuted a tri-fold portable projector. Thanks to its distinctive design and folding mechanism, you have a versatile entertainment platform that fits into most pockets. For the brand’s 2026 installment, we’re getting the ZIP Cyber Edition. Similar to the original lineup, buyers can pick from curated bundles to suit their needs.

When placed beside the Dark Gray and Titanium Gold variants, its fresh coat of paint really helps it stand out. Aurzen already has a hit on their hands, so there’s no need to rework the formula. Hence, the SKU still touts two hinges to enable smooth operation in varying angles.

The ZIP Cyber Edition is barely the height of a quarter and weighs about the same as an iPhone at only 9.88 ounces. It measures 3.3″ x 3.07″ x 1.02″, but users claim the performance can easily compete with other portable projectors in the same category.

No need to fine-tune the images, as the automatic keystone and focus functions handle things for you. This folding DLP projector is likewise outfitted with a pair of 1W speakers for stereo audio. Touch controls are located on top, close to the hinge.

Elsewhere, the ZIP Cyber Edition base relies on an anti-slip material for impressive stability during multimedia playback. Don’t expect pictures to look that good in well-lit environments, as the maximum brightness is only rated at 100 ANSI Lumens.

Honestly, the other two are preferable if you want a classy aesthetic that looks cohesive in any room. Nonetheless, the ZIP Cyber Edition adds a splash of futuristic graphic elements, which is not necessarily overboard.

Images courtesy of Aurzen