When it comes to luxury vehicles, BRABUS offers a service that enhances the performance and opulence of your ride. As a brand synonymous with elegance and exclusivity, it faithfully adheres to this ethos, regardless of the market the company expands into. For its clients who just can’t get enough of what the elite lifestyle offers, there is the BRABUS ISLAND.

As the German firm puts it, “after nearly five decades defined by bold design and pushing the boundaries of performance and lifestyle, we are now taking the next ambitious leap: into the world of luxury real estate.” Take note that this is not the first development of its kind.

Notably, there are several upscale dwellings curated by prominent players in the automotive scene. We have marques such as Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, Aston Martin, Porsche, and Bugatti, among others. In true BRABUS fashion, a residential tower seems too tame for the discerning tastes of its target demographic.

As such, BRABUS ISLAND invites interested parties to put down roots in Abu Dhabi. Its location is at the Al Seef District, Al Raha Beach, in close proximity to the city center. The site spans approximately 1,076,391 square feet. High-end blueprints are spread across four high-rise towers, 92 villas, and 350 luxury apartments.

Those living there are also just minutes away from the Zayed International Airport. “Beyond the home itself, residents enjoy direct access to a private marina for yachts and boats, a private beach reserved exclusively for BRABUS ISLAND, a grand pavilion with curated retail, landscaped shaded seating areas, a gymnasium and large swimming pools,” reads the official description.

Images courtesy of BRABUS