Blazing-fast internet speeds would be nothing without a proper home wireless network setup. Depending on the size of your residence, the number of floors, and the construction materials, these factors can degrade data transmission quality. A simple yet effective solution would be a mesh configuration for adequate coverage. If we have a choice, Huawei’s new Router X3 Pro would be our ideal pick.

Although it’s not exactly what you would call an issue, most standalone or mesh routers tend to stick out like a sore thumb. Most internet service providers typically provide a generic modem-router unit with wireless capabilities. For a small dwelling with an open floor plan, signal fidelity should be consistent throughout the spaces.

In situations wherein there are dead zones, a range extender or mesh network is the recommended solutions. For households that strictly follow a cohesive look, Huawei presents an aesthetically pleasing alternative to the average option. The Router X3 Pro resembles a stylish piece of decoration that you can easily match any interior motif.

It somewhat reminds us of futuristic smart speakers with a bit of retro charm courtesy of transparent elements. This networking device touts a cylindrical form factor that gently tapers toward the top. Instead of exposing the circuitry and components, the transparent tube has a gradient shade to fully cover the bottom yet expose the crystalline mountain with a golden glow as your gaze moves upward.

We can confidently say that the Router X3 Pro will never look out of place anywhere you place it. Likewise, Huawei’s decorative approach seems to be a step in the right direction for home networking devices. Nevertheless, it’s currently unclear if a global release is on the calendar anytime soon.

