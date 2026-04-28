Temperature plays a vital role in determining how a wine, or your favorite bottle of spirit, should taste. Too much ice on whiskey dillutes it, and a warm wine is never fine. Hence, it’s best to refrigerate the bottle before serving them on the spot. The Porta wine cooler from Metaproi keeps your bottle of drink at the ideal serving temperature anytime and anywhere, with its compact design integrated with an AI system, that transforms it into a portable wine cellar.

It features a smart temperature configuration AI system that preserves the wine at the optimal temperature according to its grape variety. Its companion smartphone app is where the smarter side of the product comes in. Scan the label on the bottle and the app determines the wine’s grape variety. Temperature processing starts as soon as you press START, wherein it sets the chiller to the ideal temperature.

If you prefer, you can manually log wines, add tasting notes, and personalize your wine list on the app. Porta stores your bottle of wine at temperatures as low as 46 °F (8 °C) (*Base temperature = 55 °F (13 °C). Porta allows you to set a decanting timer for maximum flavor enjoyment. Wait for the timer to finish and serve your drink.

It preserves your wine’s flavor on a rechargeable battery and utilizes a thermoelectric cooling module that takes in ambient air and expells heat, while chilling the inside of the container. This results in a vibration-free and quiet operation.

Morever, the interior of the cooler circulates the chilled air to optimize air flow and improve cooling. Additionally, the UV-coated exterior of the Porta wine cooler protects the wine from external heat and ultraviolet rays.

Images courtesy of Metaproi