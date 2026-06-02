When you’re browsing a store’s liquor selection, the options on the whiskey rack mostly look the same. It’s usually crystal decanters and bottles filled with liquids of varying tonal shades. However, if you look closely enough, a few immediately stand out because of their packaging. For instance, Bruichladdich’s offerings come in bright hues, just like the latest Yellow Submarine [Reclassified].

Longtime fans of the distillery are already familiar with the vibrant palette of their core expressions. These range from the iconic matte turquoise/aqua of The Classic Laddie and matte black/dark charcoal of the Octomore. Meanwhile, the Port Charlotte and the Organic Series flaunt glass vessels in black/deep green and clear, respectively.

“The return of a Bruichladdich legend, Yellow Submarine [Reclassified] is a limited release to celebrate our 25th anniversary and the submersible still standing proudly in the distillery grounds today,” reads the product page. Since the bottle is completely draped in opaque yellow, we can’t see what color this dram comes in.

Nevertheless, we have the official tasting that shares everything about this release. The 14-year-old Islay single malt Scotch whisky exudes a shade of sunlit barley. It then gives off aromas of pistachio baklava, ginger, pink peppercorns, buttery shortbread, honeyed oats, warm spices, nutmeg, praline, cereal, and shortbread.

Next, the palate reveals essences of sea salt, crème brûlée, orange zest, orange blossom, golden heather, and honeysuckle. Lastly, the Yellow Submarine [Reclassified] leaves your mouth with a finish that’s long and lingering, layers of honeyed sweetness, gentle warming spice, and toasted hazelnut gradually unfold. The whisky’s velvety, unctuous mouthfeel never wavers, leaving a decadent, moreish impression with every sip.”

Images courtesy of Bruichladdich