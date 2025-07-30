If you thought age statements only matter when the whiskey comes from distilleries outside of the U.S.A., Buffalo Trace proves otherwise. Generally, American spirits mature for a period of four years or more. Although there are exceptions, this appears to be a standard most labels follow. The Weller 18, on the other hand, is a welcome surprise for a Kentucky straight wheat whiskey.

Several reports all confirm that this release is by far the oldest one yet from the W.L. Weller lineup. As of this writing, the only expression in the series that comes close is the 12-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey. As the first of what would hopefully become a mainstay in the future, expect bottles to fly off the shelves.

Speaking of which, Buffalo Trace is also revisiting another crowd pleaser. For those of you wondering, the latest edition of the Weller Millennium is an exquisite “blend of vintage straight bourbon and wheat whiskeys.” Anyway, the Weller 18 is what many whiskey enthusiasts would consider a must-buy in 2025.

“This whiskey reflects the patience and precision we apply to every step of the process,” notes Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley in a press statement. “Wheat can fade with age, but here it has developed into something remarkably nuanced and expressive.” Official tasting notes indicate essences of tobacco, aged fruit, crisp green pear, and baking spice.

As for availability, the distillery plans to distribute the first few batches across several international airport retail establishments. These include London Heathrow, New York’s JFK, and LAX in Los Angeles, California. The Weller 18 arrives in a striking crystal decanter with a golden stopper. The vessel holds 700 ml at 45% ABV or 90 proof.

Images courtesy of Buffalo Trace