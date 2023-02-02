A few weeks ago, the Lunar New Year showcased several limited-edition whiskey releases. Some are basically the same blends with special packaging and bonuses to commemorate the festivities, while the others are nigh impossible to purchase due to exclusivity and pricing. With that over, we can finally talk about this year’s The GlenDronach Cask Strength Highland Single Malt Scotch Whiskey.

This single malt scotch enjoys a loyal following among whiskey enthusiasts. As such, the latest expression will likely drum up some excitement for those who want to sample something bolder than their usual dram. Experts will tell you that it’s not all about the age statement and similarly about how diluted the spirit is before bottling.

Therefore, it all relies on the distillery’s experience on how to craft the perfect palate pleaser. The GlenDronach Cask Strength Highland Single Malt Scotch Whiskey already has its fair share of fans. These are folks who prefer some measure of control over how strong they want each sip to be. Press details point out that this batch number 11 and is close to about 60 percent ABV.

The liquid matures in Pedro Ximenez and Oloroso Spanish oak casks. They did not specify how old the whiskey is, but longtime drinkers know exactly what to expect. Furthermore, the distillery confirms there is no artificial goes into their spirit, which touts a deep bronze hue. The nose is that of nutty oak, dark honey treacle, mulled cranberry, clove liqueur, and orange liqueur.

Next is the palate, which The GlenDronach describes as that of sultana, treacle toffee, spiced bramble wine, cinnamon maple, and chocolate raisin. Finally, it finishes off with hints of maraschino cherry, nutmeg, caramel, and Seville orange peel. Don’t miss out on batch 11 of the Cask Strength Highland Single Malt Scotch Whiskey.

Images courtesy of The GlenDronach