\Speaking of limited-edition whiskies, The Glendronach is dropping an extremely exclusive expression in 2026. Reports tell us the dram will retail for around $49,000, which makes it a luxurious sipper for those who can shell out that much. Not only does this 56-year-old cost a ridiculous amount, but the number of bottles available is also just as staggering.

It seems only 200 are due to hit the market globally. Out of the batch, 12 will ship to the United States. Given that there is a huge number of whisky enthusiasts/collectors in the country, the resale value will skyrocket in no time. Master blender Dr. Rachel Barrie is curating the 56-year-old single malt for discerning taste buds.

She points out that “this historic expression is the oldest and most distinguished bottling ever released by the distillery.” With a rich heritage in the whisky-making scene spanning 200 years, the allocation matches the number. The distillation was done in 1968, and the liquid then made its way into ex-sherry casks to age for over 40 years.

The remaining years before bottling were in three Spanish oak Pedro Ximénez barrels. The Glendronach is bottling the 56-year-old at 44.9% abv. Moreover, the intricate decanters arrive alongside American black walnut display cabinets. Next up, we have the tasting notes to talk about.

According to the distillery, it is “a blend of plush fruit, sherry, and cacao on the nose with dark fruit and raisin on the palate. The finish is said to reveal dark chocolate and wood.” Is The Glendronach 56-year-old within your budget? Even if it’s not, there are still plenty of awesome alternatives that won’t drain your bank account.

Images courtesy of The Glendronach