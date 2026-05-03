Jack Daniel’s might be the last label that comes to mind for exquisite sippers. Yet, the distillery does craft exceptional expressions now and then. 2026 just so happens to be the year, courtesy of an exclusive tie-in with a highly respected team in Formula 1. Alongside the McLaren Mastercard team, the partnership gives us the Halo MK1 Tennessee Whiskey.

Avid motorsports enthusiasts know every racing season also serves as data collection. Engineers nitpick at every aspect of these high-performance machines to develop innovative technologies for performance and safety. Even professional drivers can never react in time when something unpredictable happens on the track. Hence, protective measures are always taken seriously.

The Halo MK1 Tennessee Whiskey is clearly a meaningful tribute to a simple yet extremely life-saving addition to every F1 vehicle. As the press release puts it: “The bottle is the most premium and limited global release in Jack Daniel’s history, retailing at $599.99 USD.” Firstly, the contents of each custom crystal vessel begin with a signature mashbill.

The recipe calls for 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye. Following distillation, Jack Daniel’s mellows it down with a 10-foot filter of sugar maple charcoal. Next, the liquid then ages in new handmade American white oak casks. The wood is exposed to the open air longer, which supposedly lightens the tannins before the barrels undergo toasting.

The “Halo MK1 Tennessee Whiskey features a nose of sweet maple, fruit and toasted oak, followed by a palate that opens with sweet caramel and chocolate notes and evolves to include pipe tobacco and baking spice. The finish is bold with lingering notes of barrel spice and brown sugar candy.” Bottled at 117.4 proof, each arrives in a special packaging that resembles the safety device of its namesake.

Images courtesy of Jack Daniel’s/McLaren