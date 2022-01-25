Any major celebration normally calls for a toast. There are plenty of drinks to choose from, but most gentlemen prefer a sip of their favorite Scotch. We love beer and other alcoholic beverages, but a dram or two of whiskey can elevate the experience. The GlenDronach is now offering bottles of its 50 Year Old Single Malt.

We’ve seen distilleries release highly sought-after whiskeys aged even longer. Moreover, given the demand for blends like these, The GelnDronach takes a stab at it by unveiling its first-ever 50 Year Old Single Malt. Even at $25,000 a pop, bottles won’t stay on shelves for long.

The renowned distillery has been making and bottling some of the world’s finest Scotch for close to 200 years. Hence, it was only a matter of time before they launch a vintage like the 50 Year Old Single Malt. Distilled in 1971, the whiskey was stored in Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks for five decades.

Master blender Rachel Barrie carefully curated these exquisite containers sourced from Spanish bodegas in Andalucia. “The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years is the most prestigious expression of what this timeless, richly-sherried Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky has to offer,” she says.

Each 50 Year Old Single Malt by The GlenDronach is antique mahogany chestnut in color. There are notes of ripe dark cherry, orange, cranberry, plum, tobacco, bramble, and gentian to the nose. Meanwhile, as for the palate, it features dark chocolate, tobacco, black cherry, plum, and espresso.

Only 198 bottles will be available globally. The distillery hand-numbers each one which comes with an elegant genuine leather case. Inside, you’ll find The GlenDronach 50 Year Old Single Malt alongside an embossed leather booklet that details everything about the whiskey in your possession.

Images courtesy of The GlenDronach