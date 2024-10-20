Global Suntory Spirits is in an excellent position as its operations cater to two of the most popular types of booze right now. We all know American whiskey and tequila are trending globally. As the demand reaches an all-time high, the Japanese group crafts another unique blend for drinkers to enjoy. This is the El Tesoro Mundial Collection: Basil Hayden Toast Edition.

When you’ve closely followed a label for so long, it would be a shame not to sample exclusive releases. These types of expressions are typically curated to deliver a distinct and delightful experience. So far, the only downside is that these are highly limited with no guarantee of a future revisit.

Other possible factors that affect production numbers are the rarity of premium quality ingredients required for the recipe and more. For the 2024 Mundial Collection: Basil Hayden Toast Edition, El Tesoro takes advantage of its parent company’s extensive portfolio of brands.

Crafting this exquisite tequila is Master Distiller Carlos Camarena. The fascinating selling point of this reposado is the six-month maturation inside Basil Hayden oak barrels. Each cask reportedly undergoes toasting and flash-charring “for indulgent notes of cooked agave.”

Although a lot of people still indulge in traditional shots or tipple cocktails, others prefer to savor every sip. Pour the Mundial Collection: Basil Hayden Toast Edition into a glass and what you get is a clear amber hue. El Tesoro points out the aromas of cooked agave, light vanilla bean, nutmeg, toast, caramel, baked red apple, fresh cherries, and brown sugar.

Furthermore, its palate speaks of florals, lavender, brown sugar, white pepper, cinnamon, dried fruits, honey, herbal, white pepper, and confectionery. Ultimately, the Mundial Collection: Basil Hayden Toast Edition imparts a sweet and dry lingering finish.

Images courtesy of El Tesoro