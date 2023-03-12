Set to rise in 2026 on the picturesque Lake Austin, Texas is The Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin. It is just 20 minutes from downtown Austin and sits on 145 lush acres and offers hotel-like amenities.

This swanky enclave offers nine standalone villas and 179 resort-style residences spread across 18 separate buildings. The full-floor abodes range from 1,900 to 12,000 square feet. The master bedroom looks out to a large glass window and comes equipped with a large walk-in closet and a marble-clad en-suite. Each residence also comes with terraces to the front and back and looks out to panoramic views of Lake Austin, Pennbacker Bridge, a PGA golf course, and the city skyline.

Around 2,000 acres of protected land and over 3,000 feet of untouched waterfront surround the residences. As for the amenities, The Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin offers owners access to a 96-seat theater and lounge. They also have access to a massive 300-foot infinity pool, a 76,000-square-foot indoor sports club, and a wellness club.

Moreover, owners have access to the covered garden called “The Orangerie” which comes with an 82-foot indoor pool. They can also use the Lake Clubhouse, a 576-foot private marina, the Owners Boating Club, and a fleet of watercraft. Renowned Italian architect and designer Piero Lissoni will spearhead the interiors. He is famous for his work on the B&B Italia and the Ritz-Carlton and this will be his first collaboration with the Four Seasons and his first design project in Texas.

Of course, all these luxuries do not come cheap. Each pad at The Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin starts at $4.1 million.

Images courtesy of LakeAustinResidences.com