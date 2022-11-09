The Four Seasons invites you to a glamping experience like no other at the Naviva resort in Punta Mita, Mexico. It “blurs the lines of formality and amplifies community, creating an authentic environment that fosters personal growth and learning. Where nature and life intersect.”

The resort sits across 47 acres of land and overlooks the Pacific Ocean. It is tucked in a cliffside forest, creating the feeling of being disconnected. But in reality, it is just 45 minutes away from Puerto Vallarta airport. But the untamed natural setting allows guests to get away from city life and immerse themselves in the beauty of their surroundings.

The Naviva resort boasts 15 luxury tents divided into magnificent functional spaces. These include a living room, a bedroom that connects to a plunge pool, a private deck, and an outdoor shower. Branded as The Four Seasons’ first adults-only tented camp, the standalone tents each feature an open-air design to allow outdoor and indoor space to blend seamlessly.

Meanwhile, interior and outdoor furnishings accent the lush forest setting. They combine chic contemporary style with a Mexican sense of place. This luxurious glamping experience offers guests the freedom to unwind with nature in an intimate setting but without sacrificing modern amenities.

The Naviva resort has Wi-Fi, Spa, and 24-hour in-tent dining. It also offers multilingual concierges, luxury bath products, and daily newspaper deliveries. Guests can participate in various activities including Mexican coffee tastings and wellness rituals. There is also an outdoor gym and they can access the 575-foot beach for some yoga or meditation.

Images courtesy of The Four Seasons