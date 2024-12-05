Expanding your horizons and discovering amazing architecture beyond the usual spots is always great. In our case, we try to highlight some of the recently completed projects and bring attention to the professionals behind them. South America is gradually becoming a hotspot for outstanding public buildings, private residences, hotels, and resorts. One of these is called THE HIVE.

To experience what this classy establishment has to offer, you need to book a trip to Costa Rica. The resort is in the Papagayo Peninsula and stands on a promontory that overlooks Bahia Huevos. Originally a private dwelling, it now operates under the Sandglass banner. The group specializes in high-end hospitality services.

THE HIVE is a luxurious tropical getaway where friends, couples, or families can enjoy various attractions and activities the country has to offer. Equally notable, the area is now home to several opulent villas where owners take refuge away from the city. From an aesthetic perspective, local architect Abraham Valenzuela incorporates designs from Asian, European, and Central American cultures.

Therefore, guests bask in a unique atmosphere throughout their stay. There are six en-suite bedrooms — each with a distinct theme. Everyone is treated to breathtaking views of the sun, sea, and sky. Moreover, the opposite end shows a lush jungle that surrounds the property. In short, THE HIVE fully immerses you in nature.

Meanwhile, amenities available include an infinity pool, a fitness center, gaming areas, a spa treatment room, and an outdoor lounge. Elsewhere, a full-time, world-class chef is ready to whip up culinary treats for breakfast and dinner. Sample traditional Costa Rican dishes or request a more international menu. Lastly, THE HIVE also offers guided tours.

Images courtesy of THE HIVE/Sandglass