Are you wearing a smartwatch or a fitness tracker right now? Most of you might be, but we know there are some who like to keep things old-school. However, if you want to experience some handy functionalities of wearables, but not fully commit to a fully digital interface, the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid is a stylish option.

There are four fashionable variants to choose from. We have Black Silicone, Dark Brown Leather, Black Stainless Steel, and Smoke Stainless Steel. Excluding the colorways and strap materials, all share the same capabilities and most specifications. The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid comes in a 45 mm stainless-steel case.

It flaunts a rugged knurling finish on the bezel and the two pushers that flank the crown. We like the satin polish finish of its surfaces since adds an understated appeal to the timepiece. If you flip it over, the case back reveals a collection of LEDs and an optical unit to monitor heart rate and blood oxygen (SP02).

The rest of its sensors are embedded within, which enables the wearable to track activities and more. Living up to the name, The Gen 6 Hybrid touts a dial with a cutout in the middle that houses a round e-ink display. Users can view their heart rate, steps, notifications, and other metrics. It can pair to Android and IOS smartphones via Bluetooth 5.0 LE and is water-resistant up to 100 feet.

A Fossil Q – Intel Atom processor handles its smartwatch features. As for the mechanical side of things, the Gen 6 Hybrid sports two black/white hands with a red tip for the minute indicator. The minute track is on the flange while the baton hour markers line the outer ring. A full charge should last up to two weeks.

Images courtesy of Fossil