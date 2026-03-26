Tentsile shaves off pounds of weight from the AIR Range series, its lightest, smallest, and most refined tree tents to date. Designed with backpackers, bikepackers, hikers, and campers in mind, they offer both comfort and a lighter pack weight. They pack down into a single, compact bag for compact storage. Then the bag straps to backpacks, luggage, or fits into panniers for portability.

There are two models: the one-person UNA Air and the two-person Flite Air, with a trail weight of 1.7kg and 2.5kg, respectively. To drop the weight, Tentsile relied on a new 50g/sqm ultralight nylon mesh called Organza for the tent’s body. Aside from being lighter, the material is also stronger and more breathable than anything the brand has used before.

Moreover, the AIR Range series features a simplified suspension system without unnecessary loops, toggles, and hardware. Tentsile also optimized every panel, seam, and strap to deliver a new generation of tree tents that weigh less than traditional hiking tents and pack down to the size of a football.

Both tents in the series set up faster with fewer components. They also feel more open and airy, as well as more comfortable than traditional hammocks. Tentsile tensioned the sleeping surface between three anchor points to create a stable, level platform that supports different sleeping positions: back, side, or stomach, without the side-to-side sway.

The two-person Flite Air even comes with an underfloor strap that creates two separate sleeping bays, preventing users from bumping into each other during sleep. Moreover, the AIR Range series is fully bug-proof and features a 20D PU-coated rainfly for weather protection.

Images courtesy of Tentsile