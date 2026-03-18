While the temperatures are still a bit chilly, some places are gradually getting warmer. It means we can expect a surge of outdoor recreation in the coming weeks. While most do so as a short excursion, others prefer longer stays surrounded by nature. A new platform to make it happen is the 2027 Grand Bohemian from the folks at Storyteller Overland.

Brandishing the slogan “For The Soul Safar,” we’re looking at a rugged machine engineered for performance and comfort. Each build starts off with a reliable and highly capable vehicle, which is an INEOS Grenadier. This 4×4 touts a ladder-frame chassis alongside Carraro beam axles, with superior ground clearance and water fording capabilities.

Meanwhile, under the hood is a 3.0-liter BMW straight-six engine mated to a ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox. If the situation calls for it, 2027 Grand Bohemian owners can engage manual override to give them full control. Depending on the configuration, the powertrain generates anywhere between 245 and 282 horsepower and approximately 332 lb-ft of torque.

Elsewhere, the 2027 Grand Bohemian features an Alu-Cab roof system that incorporates a pop-up tent and expands headroom. Also, for longer off-grid adventures, this RV comes with clean power, a heating unit, sleeping space for up to three, and a potable water system.

Buyers can choose between five exclusive paint options: Inky Black, Shale Blue, Scottish White, Sterling Silver, and Magic Mushroom. In addition to the exterior, clients can likewise customize the cabin with leather upholstery, SeaDek flooring, dimmable lighting, and a hardwood butcher block countertop. Lastly, the 2027 Grand Bohemian is guaranteed to become your favorite companion.

Images courtesy of Storyteller Overland