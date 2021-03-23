Built for comfort and style, espadrilles are great for quick errands to the grocery or stroll in the park. They are not really designed for hard labor. Well, not if you have The Explorer’s Espadrille by Oliver Sweeney.

This pair combines the slipper-like comfort of classic espadrilles with tactical materials so it can survive the outdoors. It features a hard-wearing technical fabric and heavy-duty webbing for maximum performance wherever. It can take you from the urban jungle to the dense forest or steep hills in comfort.

Moreover, The Explorer’s Espadrille comes with a water-resistant neoprene material that molds your feet. Its upper is finished with rubber mudguards on the toe and heel. Meanwhile, reflective strips on the pull tabs help with visibility in the dark.

Road-tested by Levison Wood and his team, this one-of-a-kind footwear can certainly withstand any terrain while providing comfort on the go. It has a closed-cell molded footbed for shock absorption and recovery. It even has a Kevlar layer on the insole to ensure durability and rugged performance. Kevlar provides your feet extreme protection from punctures, thorn stabs, or abrasions. Adding comfort is the Ortholite in-sock that allows for breathability so your feet stay cozy.

Moreover, a comfortable EVA midsole and a Vibram rubber outsole provide excellent grip and durability. This means it can temporarily pass for running shoes as you can climb or run down steep roads with ease.

The Explorer’s Espadrille comes in four colors to suit your personal style. These include Black Camo, Grey Camo, Green Camo, and Navy.

Images courtesy of Oliver Sweeney