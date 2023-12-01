Danish architecture studio BIG has given a glimpse at its plans for a luxury residential building that will form part of the Ellinikon city masterplan near Athens. Named Park Rise, the structure is located on the grounds of the former International Airport and is expected to be the centerpiece of a new and vibrant neighborhood called Little Athens.

BIG designed the building as an interlocking vertical community that comprises of 88 cascading apartments. The stacked arrangement features two gently curving wings the tallest of which will be 50 meters high. The residences will offer panoramic views of The Ellinikon Park, the mountains of Attica, or the nearby Aegean Sea from the upper levels.

Park Rise will be divided into five cores. There will be two eight-story high structures, another two will be five, and one will stand 12 storeys high. The apartments will range in size with some offering one bed to five bedrooms and each will feature minimalist interiors. Veined porcelain surfaces will line the kitchen while stone or ceramic on the bathrooms and oak flooring throughout. Meanwhile, the exterior takes inspiration from classic Greek columns and will be clad in off-white glass-reinforced concrete in a fluted surface pattern.

BIG designed Park Rise for Lamda Development and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026. It is part of the wider Ellinikon development which “consists of an integrated urban development model that will combine the area’s natural beauty and unique inherent characteristics with landmark buildings standing out for their state-of-the-art architectural design.” Aside from residential buildings, Little Athens “will provide all the benefits of The Ellinikon — the park, proximity to the beach, a growing community and a variety of shopping, food, and beverage destinations, as well as wellbeing facilities.”

Images courtesy of The Ellinikon