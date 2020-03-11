When hunting for some of the tallest skyscrapers around the globe, travelers can find these in almost every major city. There’s a certain allure to climb up to the top and gaze at the magnificent view that it affords. You’ll probably hear people talking about the more iconic ones such as the Burj Khalifa, Petronas towers, and Taipei 101 among others. These are the structures that provide an exhilarating experience for anyone fortunate enough to visit them. However, sometimes hidden gems such as The Edge at Hudson Yards.

If you know your way around New York City then it’s probably a familiar location for you. Just like the buildings we have been talking about a while ago, this is an edifice in the New York Skyline that would be worth your time. While we find being so high up already a treat in itself, the jaw-dropping panoramic view you get at The Edge is breathtaking.

Moreover, the distinction of being the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere should be enough to spark your interest at least. The moment you step out of the building, prepare to be amazed by the open-air grandeur. Knowing that you are 100 stories above the ground at more than 1,100 feet should give thrill-seekers that adrenaline rush.

The Edge apparently relies on cantilevers that allow the sky deck to overhang safely. If that’s not enough you can even take a step on the transparent glass floor. Trust us it is a view that not many live to tell about. Admission starts at $36 and demand will soon soar once it opens.

Images courtesy of Hudson Yards