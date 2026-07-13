Last year, Honeycomb made a huge splash with the Echo Aviation Controller. Designed for players who want to experience Microsoft’s latest installment of the Flight Simulator in a more immersive way. Although it cannot completely replicate the feeling you get with a Hands-On Throttle-And-Stick (HOTAS), it comes close. Now, Xbox Series X/S users are in for a treat when the Echo Aviation Controller XPC drops.

Not everybody wants to spend big bucks on a full HOTAS setup. Some prefer a wireless gamepad. It is handy when you prefer to sit a bit farther than usual from a large-format display. We understand that the Xbox team is now actively developing its next-generation console called “Project Helix.”

Thus, it seems counterintuitive to grab an accessory for the current-gen system. However, much like Xbox Series X/S, the Echo Aviation Controller XPC should stay compatible. Moreover, since progression is cross-compatible between console and PC copies of the game, the device is likewise supported on Windows-based gaming platforms.

The layout remains the same as the previous model, except for the buttons at the top of the faceplate. These are the Xbox button, View button, Share button, and Menu button. If the low-latency wireless connection is not to your liking, just plug it in directly via USB. A full battery lasts around 15 hours, while fast-charging quickly gets you back into the action.

It “delivers the core functions of the Alpha yoke, Bravo Throttle, and Charlie Rudder Pedals in one compact controller – ideal for flying from the couch, on the go, or wherever space is tight. No pedals, desk mounts, or sim rig required,” writes Honeycomb. The Echo Aviation Controller XPC is slated to release this fall.

Images courtesy of Honeycomb