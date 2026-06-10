For every car owner, the sudden appearance of the dreaded “Check Engine” light on the dashboard is nothing short of a nightmare. Faced with diagnostic fees that can run into the hundreds at dealerships and repair shops that often seem to size you up before quoting a price, most drivers feel completely powerless.

But UJS—a brand dedicated to making complex vehicle diagnostics simple and accessible—is changing the game. With the launch of its two highly affordable products, the Rocco AI Smart Bluetooth Scanner and the Safescan Handheld Professional Diagnostic Tool, UJS is tearing down the price barriers that have long kept professional-grade diagnostic tools out of reach for everyday drivers.

One delivers ultra-low cost with high intelligence; the other offers full functionality in a single, all-in-one solution.

In this deep dive, we’ll show you exactly how both tools can save you real money and why they just might be the best value in vehicle maintenance today.

UJS Rocco AI: For the Price of a Meal, Bring an AI Copilot on Board

Price: $35.97

If you’re a tech-savvy driver who loves solving problems from your phone, the Rocco AI is a true breakthrough. It costs less than a single “plug-in” diagnostic test at many dealerships—and yet, buying it gives you a lifetime smart copilot in your car.

Core Highlight: AI That Puts Money Back in Your Pocket

Traditional diagnostic tools spit out cryptic codes like “P0301,” leaving you more confused than before. The Rocco AI changes that with its intelligent AI analysis.

Once you connect this lightweight 28-gram device (small enough to stay plugged into your car at all times) to your phone, it doesn’t just show error codes—it generates a clear, easy-to-understand Vehicle Health Report.

Brand UJS Power Source Corded Electric Product Dimensions 2.40 x 1.93 x 0.93” Operating System Supports Android 7.0/ iOS 11.0 and after Connectivity Bluetooth 4.0

As one Amazon user put it: “The repair shop quoted me $350, including the diagnostic fee. I fixed the problem myself using this device and saved over $300 on a single repair.” That means the device pays for itself the very first time you use it.

Zero Learning Curve & Zero Hidden Costs

Price advantage: While traditional handheld scanners often cost hundreds, the Rocco AI is aggressively priced.

Lifetime free access: No subscription fees, plus a lifetime warranty. You’ll never have to pay again to unlock features—app and firmware updates are always free.

Best for: First-time car owners, women drivers, daily commuters who don’t want to be overcharged by repair shops.

Safescan Handheld Scanner: One Routine Service Bill Gets You a Full Repair Shop in Your Hand

Price: $25.97

If the app-based experience of the Rocco AI doesn’t fully match your preference, the Safescan offers a more straightforward alternative. Both devices support the same core OBD2 diagnostic functions focused on the engine system, but they differ in how users interact with them.

The Safescan is designed as a plug-and-play handheld device, requiring no internet connection or smartphone integration. For users who prefer a dedicated hardware tool—or simply want a more direct and self-contained diagnostic experience—it provides a practical and easy-to-use option.

Core Highlight: Full OBD Functions for Everyday Diagnostics

Basic OBD scanners typically focus on reading and clearing fault codes. The Safescan, however, takes a more complete approach by supporting all standard OBD2 functions across 9 protocols, delivering a more comprehensive diagnostic experience without stepping into overly complex professional systems.

It covers essential features such as I/M readiness status, live data stream, fault code reading and clearing, EVAP system testing, voltage checks, freeze frame data, O2 sensor testing, and VIN retrieval, among others.

This combination of functions makes it a practical tool for users who want reliable, all-around diagnostics rather than limited, single-purpose code reading.

That also makes Safescan particularly useful when buying a used car—an area where many buyers risk overlooking hidden issues. By allowing users to check the VIN, review vehicle information, and identify stored or pending fault codes, it helps uncover potential problems that may not be immediately visible.

In real-world scenarios, this can provide an extra layer of confidence during the purchase process and help users avoid costly surprises down the line.

Brand UJS Power Source Corded Electric Product Dimensions 3.43″L x 0.94″W x 6.1″H Screen Size 2.8 Inches

All-in-One, No Paywalls

Price comparison: Competing brands with similar features (such as XTOOL) typically sell for around $100. The Safescan is far more affordable.

Competing brands with similar features (such as XTOOL) typically sell for around $100. The Safescan is far more affordable. Free updates: Like the Rocco AI, the Safescan supports free Wi‑Fi online updates and covers more than 90% of vehicle models. Buy it once and it stays useful for ten years.

Best for: DIY enthusiasts, multi‑car families, experienced drivers who want full control over their maintenance costs.

Final Verdict: Choose the Right Tool for Your Needs

In this review, UJS proves that “professional diagnostics” don’t have to mean “expensive.” Both products are precisely targeted to deliver exceptional value.

For maximum value and a smart, AI‑powered experience:

Choose the Rocco AI. It costs no more than a family dinner or a ride‑hailing trip, yet its AI helps you understand car problems and avoid unnecessary repairs. The return on investment is immediate.

For deep maintenance and serious DIY repairs:

Go with the Safescan Handheld Scanner. For the price of a single routine dealership service, you get a mobile repair shop computer. Use it just once—for something like resetting the electronic parking brake after a brake pad change—and it will have already paid for itself.