Not everyone easily falls asleep the moment their head hits the pillow. Some need background noise, be it white noise or music, to lull them to dreamland. This is where Glocusent’s N18 Mini Sound Machine comes in handy. It combines light and sound to slowly relax you into sleep.

It combines engineered acoustic frequencies with ambient lighting for multi-sensory relaxation. The device uses soothing 2700K low-melanopic LED fade and engineered sound masking to help establish a stable sleep routine. It features 12 lighting modes, with amber light at its core for a warm, soothing glow ideal for relaxing before bed.

Aside from the lighting, it also offers white, brown, pink, and green noise, as well as Alpha brainwaves. The device redefines and organizes sounds into four categories for quick, easy access. This includes mechanical sounds from a fan or train, to help with focus and sleep in busy environments.

Additionally, for deep relaxation, there are sounds of rain, waterfalls, or the waves. Then, the heartbeat, the sound of crickets, chirping birds, or the crackling of fire help with wind-downs or stress relief.

For personalized audio playback, the N18 Mini Sound Machine connects to your phone via Bluetooth to play your collection of soothing soundscapes. This sleep machine runs for up to 48 days on a normal 30-minute daily use and up to 16 days with three 30-minute sessions daily.

Conveniently, it comes in a portable size that you can bring along on your travels. It helps not just those suffering from insomnia, but also those who have trouble sleeping in unfamiliar places.

Images courtesy of Glocusent