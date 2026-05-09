When the trade bans took effect, the tech industry believed HUAWEI was done for. For an Android OEM to lose access to crucial telecommunication technologies, and subsequently, Google Mobile Services (GMS), it was practically a death sentence. Against all odds, the company was able to claw its way back up the market. Moreover, deliver outstanding flagship products such as the new MatePad Pro Max.

In addition to aggressively competing against the likes of Apple, Samsung, and other Chinese Android OEMs in the smartphone segment, it also covers the entire tablet range. From entry-level to flagship-grade units, entertainment and productivity are just within reach.

HUAWEI’s latest SKU is a direct follow-up to last year’s MatePad Pro 13.2 and still touts the awesome PaperMatte screen. As a portable platform for productivity and creativity, the nano-level etching process offers several advantages.

It virtually renders glare and reflections non-existent. This allows the flexible OLED panel to truly become a vibrant canvas that does not cause eye fatigue even after prolonged viewing. The MatePad Pro Max boasts a 13.2″ display with an “ultra-thin 3.55 mm bezel.”

You have a pixel-dense resolution of 3000 x 2000 with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Users can likewise. dial up the brightness to 1,600 nits. Pair your slate with the M-Pencil Pro to access even more cool features. It’s available in Blue or Space Gray colors. RAM remains at 12 GB, while internal storage options are 256 GB and 512 GB.

The MatePad Pro Max is packing a 10,400 mAh battery within its slim housing, measuring 289.34 mm x 196.34 mm x 4.7 mm (HxWxD). Some SKUs ship with the tablet only, while others might include a folio cover, Glide Keyboard, stylus, or a combination of these.

Images courtesy of HUAWEI