The 2026 installment of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is finally here with plenty of awesome showcases to boot. With plenty of fresh, gaming-related products that we can shake a stick at, it can get overwhelming. Nonetheless, ASUS is making a splash with its unveiling of the ROG x KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS collection.

Despite the generally positive reception of Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, fans voiced their displeasure when the sequel was snubbed at last month’s The Game Awards. Nevertheless, the legendary Japanese video game designer is considered by many an auteur. With this collaboration, it seems the Taiwanese tech group also shares the same sentiment.

Headlining the ROG x KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS capsule is the Flow Z13-KJP — a highly capable 2-in-1 gaming tablet. Unlike the standard version, this SKU boasts a distinctive design by Japanese artist Yoji Shinkawa. For those who aren’t aware, he’s the guy behind the iconic art style in titles such as the Metal Gear franchise and other works of Hideo Kojima.

It touts carbon fiber accents, signature typography, CNC-aluminum elements, and a custom carrying case. It’s also packing powerful specs to handle gaming, content creation, and productivity like a champ. Meanwhile, ASUS ensures buyers also have access to an exclusive range of accessories to match the theme. Thoughtful approaches like this make gamers happy.

Also available under the ROG x KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS banner is the ROG Delta 11-KJP gaming headset, ROG Keris II Origin-KJP Edition gaming mouse, and ROG Scabbard II XXL-KJP premium mouse mat. So far, the only caveat we can think of is the prohibitive cost. Limited edition SKUs like these tend to carry premium pricing.

Images courtesy of ASUS/KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS