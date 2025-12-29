Nitecore knows what makes a great power bank, with years of experience refining the technology. Their recent release is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts and digital nomads who look for both durability and performance in their gear. The Carbo 10000 Gen2 builds on the design of its predecessor, but packed a performance equivalent to much larger batteries.

Most power banks with a 10000 mAh capacity max out at around 18-20W. But this upgraded version boasts a generous output. It offers 30W two-way (input and output) fast charging, which is notable from a battery pack that weighs just 6 oz. This is made possible via a 9-volt circuit that offers 29% more usable power from the same cell.

Moreover, Nitecore equipped the Carbo 10000 Gen2 with dual USB-C ports. Port 1 supports both input and output, while Port 2 is output only. It can charge a single device with a max of 30W or split between two devices at 15W each. For visual cues, blue LED indicators show the remaining battery capacity. It only takes 100 minutes for a full charge using a 30W adapter.

Similar to the Gen1, this new release also comes in a unibody carbon fiber shell for aerospace-grade strength. To prevent overheating, Nitecore integrated magnesium alloy honeycomb heat sinks in neon orange. They not only add a pop of contrasting color to the stealthy black shell.

They also actively disperse heat during charging to ensure the battery provides a stable 30W output for over 40 minutes. Also, the rounded corners on the Carbo 10000 Gen2 offer a comfortable grip and impact absorption. This power bank is IPX8 waterproof rated to withstand accidental drops, bumps, rain, and water submersions up to two meters. It is compact at just 4.98″ long, 1.89″ wide, and 0.62″ thick.

Images courtesy of Nitecore