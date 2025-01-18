Speakers should never be an afterthought when you want awesome acoustics. The problem is that most high-fidelity options are not exactly wallet-friendly. Still, with some perseverance and a bit of research, you can find one that fits your budget. While the new Pebble Nova is not exactly cheap at $279.99, we believe it’s well worth the asking price.

You won’t believe just how much some folks spend on premium audio accessories. As such, Creative’s latest SKU is somewhat affordable for what it brings to the table. If you’re wondering about quality and performance, the Singaporean company has been in the computer multimedia hardware business since 1981.

Given the brand’s extensive experience with small-form speakers, the Pebble Nova is primarily marketed for use with desktop rigs or laptops. Nevertheless, these are versatile enough to pair with your favorite audio playback platforms. Pair them wirelessly via Bluetooth or take the wired route and plug them in.

Creative goes for a space-age design with each sphere packing drivers in a coaxial layout. Each unit measures 149.2 mm x 150.8 mm x 153 mm and holds a 3″ driver and 1″ tweeter with a passive bass radiator. These are arranged to output sound at a 45-degree angle to directly send them to the listener’s ears.

“Pure, unadulterated audio, just as the artists intended. Our audio engineers meticulously selected each component to deliver a powerful, well-balanced performance every time,” writes the manufacturer. The base features RGB lighting for visual flair. The Pebble Nova arrives in a bold black colorway but it looks like a white version is also available.

