The Loz Feliz mansion that Andy Warhol, Bob Dylan, and the Velvet Underground once called home is on the market for a whopping $9,885,000. This castle-like property, aptly nicknamed The Castle, has seen a host of owners after Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Michael Balzary aka Flea bought it back in 1996 for $1.7 million.

Angelus Temple architect A.F. Leicht originally designed this striking two-acre mansion in 1924. Flea later sold it for $3 million in 1999 to the late Getty oil heir, John Gilbert Getty. Then in 2014, current owner and artist Muna El Fituri bought it for $8.3 million.

The Castle is a 5,582-square-foot manse with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Almost two acres of landscape and gardens flank this grand art nouveau mansion that overlooks panoramic city views from downtown to the ocean. It has an expansive terrace that overlooks downtown Los Angeles, the Pacific Ocean, and beyond.

Moreover, the grounds come with a guest apartment, a basketball half-court, and a music studio in the two-story detached garage. Inside this mansion is a mix of Art Deco, Spanish, and Assyrian styles. Curved gold-colored ceilings, arched passageways, geometric pillars, tall windows, and hand-cut stone walls are some of the notable features. Gold even swath the elegant octagonal-shaped lounge area.

The two-story formal living room even boasts an ornate trim meant to resemble the Sistine Chapel. A stone staircase in the center leads to the upper floor. This mansion even has an observation tower. The purchase of The Castle also includes a second parcel of land which brings the total land area covered to 1.74 acres.

Images courtesy of Compass