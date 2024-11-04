Architects, designers, and construction companies can accomplish amazing projects when there are no budget constraints. Even when a client has a cost in mind, most professionals will stay within the threshold without compromising quality and aesthetics. However, some of the best works we’ve seen lately are tiny homes. Take the nacelle tiny home by Vattenfall and Superuse Studios.

To the average onlooker, this compact dwelling resembles a cylindrical container of some sort. However, there seems to be an aerodynamic element to its exterior shell. If you also get the same vibe, that’s because the structure is actually a nacelle from a wind turbine. Repurposing existing objects like this is both eco-friendly and a stroke of genius.

By design, a modern nacelle uses lightweight yet highly durable materials that can withstand high levels of mechanical stress. In short, what Vattenfall and Superuse Studios chose to work with is already structurally sound to begin with. More importantly, the unit was sourced from an assembly operated for 20 years.

The nacelle tiny home measures 13.12′ x 32.81′ x 9.84′ (WxLxH). Surprisingly, the industry considers the V80 2MW model as one of the smaller wind turbines out there. Solar panels line the roof and supply the home with clean energy. In contrast to its exterior, the living spaces are clad in timber, adorned with second-hand furniture, and feature recycled items.

“At least ten thousand of this generation of nacelles are available, spread around the world. Most of them have yet to be decommissioned. This offers perspective and a challenge for owners and decommissioners. If such a complex structure as a house is possible, then numerous simpler solutions are also feasible and scalable,” notes Superuse Studios architect and Blade-Made co-founder Jos de Krieger

Images courtesy of Vattenfall/Jorrit Lousberg/Superuse Studios