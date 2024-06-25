The MiCoin keychain flashlight by Firefly is small but powerful. It blasts 300 lumens of bright clear light at a max 32-meter beam distance, allowing it to light up every detail even in the darkest environments.

This portable torch offers ease in usability with a top button that controls its operation. A single press and a long press turns the flashlight on and off. Two clicks let you cycle through the Low and Medium light mode, while three clicks or switches gives you Ultra-High and Strobe, both offering a max 300 lumens with wide angle and wide range capabilities.

The MiCoin runs on a rechargeable 501015 Li-Ion battery that provides up to four hours of runtime on a single full charge. Recharging is via a USB-C port making it compatible with power bank or computer charging. It can take just 35 minutes for a full recharge using a 34W/5V/2.4A charger or 60 minutes with a 5W/5V/1A charger. Conveniently, indicator lights let you know if it’s charging (red) or fully juiced(green).

Aside from its portability, this torch is also built adventure ready. It’s high-precision CNC machined from durable, corrosion-resistant, and lightweight Gr5 titanium and is IPX8-rated waterproof. This means it is crushproof and can withstand harsh outdoor condition including heavy downpours and water submersions for up to 30 minutes.

Other notable features of the MiCoin include the tritium slots for visibility in the dark and a keychain hole for optimum portability. You can easily attach it to a lanyard, to a carabiner, or hang with your most-used keys. With its tiny and polished design, it can also easily pass of for a necklace pendant for quick access, anytime and anywhere.

Images courtesy of Firefly